Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with Dhanashree Verma! Check out the photos

By
The newlyweds! Courtesy: Twitter
The newlyweds! Courtesy: Twitter

Bengaluru, Dec. 22: In a private ceremony in Gurugram, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday (Dec. 22).

The India and Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner had announced his engagement to his lady love on August 8th. According to reports, the cricketer got married in a private affair with only relatives and close friends in attendance.

Just after announcing his engagement in August, where he had shared a photo of the roka ceremony, Chahal had headed off to UAE for the 13th edition of the IPL and then Australia on national duty.

Chahal tied the knot just after his return from Down Under, after the conclusion of the limited overs leg of the series.

The internet has gone on a frenzy as a photograph of the newlyweds has gone viral. The cricketer also won hearts as he shared a loving post. Chahal shared the picture with the caption saying, “We started at 'One Upon A Time’ and found 'Our Happily Ever After,’ coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond!”

The photo went viral and the internet is doting on the new couple as wishes poured in from all over after Chahal and Dhanashree took the plunge! Here’s how netizens reacted:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Piyush Sachdeva (@piyushsachdeva)

More YUZVENDRA CHAHAL News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 21:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More