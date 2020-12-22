Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with Dhanashree Verma! Check out the photos

The India and Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner had announced his engagement to his lady love on August 8th. According to reports, the cricketer got married in a private affair with only relatives and close friends in attendance.

Just after announcing his engagement in August, where he had shared a photo of the roka ceremony, Chahal had headed off to UAE for the 13th edition of the IPL and then Australia on national duty.

Chahal tied the knot just after his return from Down Under, after the conclusion of the limited overs leg of the series.

The internet has gone on a frenzy as a photograph of the newlyweds has gone viral. The cricketer also won hearts as he shared a loving post. Chahal shared the picture with the caption saying, “We started at 'One Upon A Time’ and found 'Our Happily Ever After,’ coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond!”

The photo went viral and the internet is doting on the new couple as wishes poured in from all over after Chahal and Dhanashree took the plunge! Here’s how netizens reacted:

22.12.20 💍



We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond! pic.twitter.com/h7k3G3QrYx — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2020

No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :) https://t.co/RbnEdSeCPq — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 22, 2020