Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Rohit Sharma by posting a hilarious photoshopped picture of Mumbai Indians' captain

On Wednesday (June 17), Chahal took to his social media to share a hilarious post to troll the Mumbai Indians captain. In the image, by using some application, Rohit's face could be turned into a female.

"So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45," Chahal captioned his hilarious post.

Chahal has been trolling Rohit by calling out that name for quite some time.

So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 ❤️🤣🤣🙈🙈👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020

Earlier last month, Rohit focussed on his fitness in the self-isolation at home as the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to extend. The vice-captain of India's limited-overs squad is trying to keep himself in shape so that he's ready when the time comes.

The 33-year-old cricketer has posted a video on his Instagram handle and once again trolled his fellow India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. Rohit and Chahal are good friends and the Mumbaikar gave an honourable mention to the Haryana spinner in the video.

"That's my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around) @yuzi_chahal23," Rohit captioned the workout video.

Rohit's hilarious post tickled the funny bones of several cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Herschelle Gibbs. Gibbs even tagged the wrist-spinner in the comments section after bursting into laughter. Earlier, while chatting with his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit mocked Chahal for making his father dance in the TikTok videos.