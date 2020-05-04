Cricket
Yuzvendra Chahal would visit MS Dhoni in Ranchi if gets the superpower to turn invisible

By

New Delhi, May 4: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is badly missing his teammates during the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Haryana cricketer has now revealed that if he gets the power to turn invisible he would like to pay a visit to the former India Mahendra Singh Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi.

In an Instagram session with TV presenter Yashika Gupta, the wrist-spinner was asked who would he visit if gets the superpower to become invisible, Chahal replied, "Right now, I will go to Ranchi to see Mahi bhai."

"I will have to go when the flights reopen. I will keep my Instagram open 24 hours then I will see how does he run away," Chahal added.

View this post on Instagram

Question: Where Would You Go If You Were Invisible ?! Yuzi Chahal: I'll Go To Ranchi To See Mahi Bhai 😍❤

A post shared by MS Dhoni Fans Club (@dhoni.bhakt) on

The 29-year-old spinner had on Sunday (May 3), shared a throwback picture with Dhoni on his social media handles and revealed he misses being called 'Tilli' from the legendary wicketkeeper from behind the stumps.

Chahal captioned the image, "Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!"

View this post on Instagram

Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!! 🤝🇮🇳

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

Dhoni last played for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. The 38-year-old Jharkhand cricketer was supposed to make his comeback on the cricket pitch during the IPL 2020 and he was preparing hard in the nets at Chennai. But the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown.

The uncertainty over the fate of this year's IPL looms as the sporting activities across the globe have come to a grinding halt due to the pandemic.

Dhoni is spending time with his family at his Ranchi farmhouse. The veteran cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni keeps sharing his images and videos with their daughter Ziva from time to keep the fans apprised of their favourite cricketer's days in the lockdown.

Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 12:38 [IST]
