Zimbabwe cricketer admitted to Rehab for Drug Addiction, Central Contract Cancelled

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google
The board announced that the 39-year-old admitted to battling drug addiction, following an internal probe into his recent withdrawal from the national squad.

Williams, who has featured in 273 matches across formats over a two-decade career, had earlier pulled out of the Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers citing "personal reasons." ZC later revealed that he voluntarily entered rehabilitation after disclosing his struggle with addiction.

In its official statement, ZC noted "a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has impacted team preparations and performance."

The statement further read: "ZC expects all contracted players to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and compliance with team protocols and anti-doping regulations. While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards."

Williams, one of Zimbabwe's most experienced campaigners, leaves behind a legacy marked by resilience and leadership but now faces a battle of a far more personal nature.

In Test cricket, he has scored over 1,700 runs in 21 matches with an impressive batting average of around 44.71 and has taken 25 wickets. His One Day International (ODI) career includes more than 5,000 runs in 164 matches, along with 86 wickets, showcasing his dual capabilities as a batter and bowler. In the T20 International format, Williams has scored approximately 1,691 runs in 81 matches and taken 48 wickets, further emphasizing his versatility.

He holds notable records such as the fastest ODI century by a Zimbabwean batter, achieved off only 75 deliveries against the UAE.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 19:55 [IST]
