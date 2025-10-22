Australia vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch AUS Women vs ENG Women Match 23 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Oliver Glasner Insists On 100% Effort From Crystal Palace Players For Conference League Match Ahead of their first home game in the Conference League, Oliver Glasner urges Crystal Palace players to give their all against AEK Larnaca. The team remains in good form and aims to continue their unbeaten streak. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Crystal Palace is set to continue their impressive start in the Conference League as they face AEK Larnaca on Thursday. Oliver Glasner, the team's manager, has called for complete dedication from his players. The team has been in strong form, losing only once in their last 21 matches across all competitions. They recently drew 3-3 with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Palace will host European football at Selhurst Park for the first time ever, following their initial away match against Dynamo Kyiv. The team secured a 2-0 victory in their last Conference League outing and aims to maintain this momentum. Glasner expressed confidence in his squad's readiness for the upcoming home game.

Glasner confirmed that there are no injury concerns, stating, "We've no injury concerns—all players are fit, all players look really good, and are in good shape." He emphasized that they will select the best team for the match against Larnaca. The team had five days between their games with Bournemouth and Larnaca, allowing international players two days off to recover.

The manager highlighted the importance of preparation, noting that recent training sessions have been short but effective. "The players look really sharp," he said. This approach ensures they are ready not only for Larnaca but also for their upcoming match against Arsenal.

In their European campaign this season, Palace remains unbeaten with two wins and one draw. Impressively, they have kept clean sheets in all three matches. Glasner expects his players to give their all during each training session and match. "I want to see 100 percent effort," he stated.

He reassured his team that perfection isn't expected but emphasized responsibility towards providing an optimal environment for every player. "I told them it's never a punishment; it's just thinking we feel responsible to provide the best environment for every single player," Glasner added.

The upcoming match at Selhurst Park marks a significant moment as it hosts European football for the first time in club history. With a strong start already under their belt, Palace is eager to continue showcasing their capabilities on this new stage.