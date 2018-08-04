Football

2018 FA Community Shield: Chelsea vs Manchester City - Predicted Line-ups

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
A file picture of a Chelsea vs Manchester City clash

Bengaluru, August 4: Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City will kick-off their new domestic season on Sunday (August 5) through the 2018 FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium that will be telecast live from 7.30 pm IST on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 2 in India. The match can also be streamed live on Sony Liv.

The Community Shield match is played between the last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup champions. Manchester City won the 2017/18 Premier League crown with their dominating performances, while Chelsea won the 2017/18 FA Cup trophy after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have won the FA Community Shield four times each. Chelsea have won it in 1955, 2000, 2005 and 2009, while the City have won it in 1937, 1968, 1972 and 2012. In FA Community Shield history, both teams have met only once in 2012, where City overpowered Chelsea 3-2. In the 2017/18 season, both teams met twice in the Premier League and City won both games 1-0.

Both teams come off strong pre-season form, playing three games each. After winning a friendly against A-League club Perth Glory (0-1) in Australia, Chelsea drew their next two games in the International Champions Cup against Inter Milan and Arsenal. While both ended 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, Chelsea won in the penalty shootout against Inter Milan (5-4), but lost in the shootout against Arsenal (6-5).

Meanwhile, City lost their first two games in the International Champions Cup against Borussia Dortmund (0-1) and Liverpool (1-2) but then they won their last game in the International Champions Cup against Bayern Munich (2-3).

Let's see how the teams stack up for the Community Shield game.

Injuries

Chelsea – Left-back Emerson and central-midfielder Marco van Ginkel are the only players in the Blues’ injury list. The 25-year-old van Ginkel is suffering from a knee injury.

Manchester City – Brazilian right-back Danilo is unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Team’s predicted starting line-ups

Due to the FIFA World Cup 2018 commitments, both teams will miss many of their first team players.

Chelsea predicted XI:

Willy Caballero

Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso

Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Alvaro Morata

Manchester City predicted XI:

Ederson

Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph

David Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez

Sergio Aguero

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 19:03 [IST]
