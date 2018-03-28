2018 World Cup: Defending champions Germany need to solve their striker issues

|
Goalkeeping
Germany's first choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has returned to training after recuperating from his foot injury but questions still remain over his participation in the World Cup for Germany this year. If Neuer is not fit enough for the mega event, Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be handed the gloves for the national team. Ter Stegen is in good form for Barcelona this season and he will try to continue this form with the national team too. Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp, who conceded the goal in the friendly against Brazil, are the backup options in the goalkeeping department.
|
Defence
The experience of Jerome Boateng and Matt Hummels in the central defence will surely give the whole side tremendous confidence. Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule and Matthias Ginter are waiting in line to step in when called. Jonas Hector will be there in the left-back position for Germany. Marvin Plattenhardt is another option for Germany in the left-back position. On the opposite flank, Joshua Kimmich fits in perfectly into the left-back position in the German defence. This back-four of Germany looks quite solid and carries with it the proper mixture of youth and experience that will be vital for the team at the World Cup.
|
Midfield
Germany's midfield is arguably the strongest midfield in global football right now. Joachim Loew prefers to play with two defensive midfielders and three attacking midfielders. Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan will be there in defensive midfield position for Germany. Sami Khedira and Emre Can are waiting in line to step in when called. Julian Draxler, Mesut Ozil and Leroy Sane are the three attacking midfielders in the German side. Leon Goretzka, Sebastian Rudy and Julian Brandt are also there as the backup options for Joachim Loew.
|
Forward
The main concern of the German side in this World Cup is going to be the lack of experienced fox-in-the-box striker in the attacking third. Thomas Mueller can play as a false nine; but he is not a proper striker. There are many forwards available in the squad of Germany but none of them have impressed Joachim Loew much. Following the retirment of all-time World Cup top-scorer Miroslav Klose after the conclusion of the 2014 edition, Timo Werner, Sandro Wagner, Mario Gomez and Lars Stindl are the new faces for Germany. But they have to be more consistent to get a chance in the Starting XI of Germany in the upcoming World Cup.