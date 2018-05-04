Second Division I-League: Strikers miss chances galore as Fateh Hyderabad hold Ozone FC Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 4: Ozone FC Bengaluru were not able to capitalise their chances as they drew 0-0 with Fateh Hyderabad in an I-League second division Group B match at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday (May 4).
Strikers CS Sabeeth, the topscorer in the league with seven goals, and Akshay Kumar missed chances to break the deadlock for Ozone in the second half, while Ozone goalkeeper Abhishek Das was saved the blushes towards the end of the game by an alert Chika Wali.
"I think Fateh Hyderabad played really well but they lost their shape in the last 20 minutes of the game," Ozone FC coach David Booth said after the game. "They were vulnerable on the counter and that's why I instructed my boys to play the long balls and try to control and go for goal. However, we were unable to do that. If there's one thing we lacked today it was that we weren't passing well enough. We just couldn't hold the ball and were quickly dispossessed. It could be that the Hyderabad defenders were too fast.
A 2-1 win for FC Kerala against FC Goa Reserves saw them go one clear of Ozone with 19 points in nine matches. Ozone, however, have a game in hand and could catch up to FC Kerala in their next game away at FC Goa Reserves on May 9.
"Anyhow, we still have the upper hand in the table," Booth added. "If we're able to beat FC Goa Reserves away, then it will be all square again. FC Kerala, on the other hand, have to play Fateh Hyderabad in their last game and I feel they will find that task a bit difficult."
Booth dropped Brazilian striker Robert de Souza, also on top with seven goals, from the squad, preferring Wali and Korean midfielder Yongchan Son as his two foreigners in the Playing XI. The move to play Wali helped Ozone maintain a clean sheet for the seventh match in the league. Son, on the other hand, commanded the midfield but was let down by the strikers.
In the first half, Ozone attacking midfielder Anto Xavier glanced towards goal from point-blank range, connecting a cross by Manoj Swamy Kannan, but his header was blocked by Fateh goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh.
The easiest chance went to Sabeeth in the second half. Twenty-five minutes after the change of sides, substitute Akshay and Ozone captain Vignesh G combined well on the right flank to send Akshay clear. Akshay flicked the ball first time to Sabeeth at the centre, but the striker's poke went wide of the left post.
Fateh could have stolen the three points if not for Wali. Five minutes before time, Ozone goalkeeper Abhishek rushed out to nullify the threat of Fateh forward Hitova Ayemi at the edge of the box. Ayemi drew Abhishek outside the D and then delivered a pass to his teammate, only for Wali to block the incoming shot.
The last chance of the game went to Akshay. Substitute Satish Kumar won the ball after a tussle with Don Tshering Lepcha on the right and played it ahead to Akshay. However, the young striker was out of balance, letting the ball drift to his left before hitting a left-footer inches wide of the right post.
