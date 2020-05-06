Three reasons why Manchester United should sign Juventus outcast

Kolkata, May 6: French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot made his move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Juventus last summer on a free transfer, but it is safe to say that he has failed to live up to the expectations.
In a Juventus midfield that is packed with quality, he has struggled to make his impression and has been used mostly as a squad player.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Juventus in less than a year since his move to the Turin club and the club that is leading the chase for him is believed to be Premier League giants Manchester United.
With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to rebuild his squad that can be capable of challenging for the title in the future, we look at some of the reasons why Rabiot could prove to be a good signing for the Red Devils.
Proven winner
Rabiot has won five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France titles, four Coupe de la Ligue titles and four Trophée des Champions titles already and is likely to add more silverwares.
He is also pretty experienced for a player aged just 25 having played 227 games for PSG and 24 times for Juventus thus far.
All round midfielder
When Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of PSG, he gave a 17-year-old Rabiot his Ligue 1 debut and soon after that, he became an important member of the ambitious project at the French capital club. Such an all-round midfielder would be a brilliant addition to Old Trafford.
A point to prove
Rabiot has a point to prove and that can be handy for United. At Old Trafford, the Frenchman would be guaranteed of a place regularly in the starting XI and he can certainly get his career back in track. It is more like Rabiot needs Manchester Unted rather than the other way around.