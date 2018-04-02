Arsenal Vs Stoke City: 5 talking points from the Premier League match

London, April 2: Arsenal have emerged victorious against Stoke City with a margin of 2-0 at Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League. It was the Gunners’ first match after the International Break and they produced a brilliant performance against Stoke City.
The win will surely give the Gunners the mental boost up that is much needed ahead of their clash against CSKA Moscow in the quarter-final of the Europa League.
Here are the talking points of the game between Arsenal and Stoke City:
1. Emirates was not filled up:
The performance of Arsenal in this season disappointed the fans hugely and the effect was clearly seen in the attendance of Emirates. Arsenal are currently situated at the sixth position in the League Table. They have almost no chances left to finish in the top four in the Premier League. So, the fans were not enough enthusiastic to come and support the team from their home ground.
2. Europa League is now the prime target for The Gunners:
There is nothing left for the Gunners to play in the Premier League. They are already 13 points behind the fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur side in this season with only 7 matches left. So, it is seeming to be almost impossible for Arsenal to reduce the gap in this short period.
So, Arsene Wenger has given Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny the much-needed break before the quarter-final clash against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League.
3. Aubameyang is showing his class:
The new winter signing of Arsenal, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored 2 goals in this match to give the Gunners a win that is much needed. The Gabonese International has already scored 5 goals in his 6 appearances so far in the Premier League. Aubameyang has broken the deadlock at the 75th minute of the match with a spot kick. His second goal at the 86th minute of the match has ended all the hope for the Potters in this match.
4. Alexandre Lacazette is back at the right moment for The Gunners:
Alexandre Lacazette is back at the right moment for the Gunners. Aubameyang will not be able to play in the Europa League. Danny Welbeck is not performing well too. So, the comeback of Alexandre Lacazette in the Arsenal line up might be a good sign for the Gunners ahead of their quarter final clash of Europa League. His confidence level will be on the higher side after scoring a goal from the spot kick against Stoke City.
5. Stoke might get relegated in this season:
Stoke City are at the 19th position in the League Table in the Premier League. They were unable to take the advantage of the defeats of the other sides in the relegation zone. They kept the match goalless till 75th minute of the match. But, they were unable to keep it till the end.
The defence of the Gunners also played their part to keep a clean sheet in the match. With 7 games left, the situation is going to be difficult for Stoke City to avoid relegation in this season.
