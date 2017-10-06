A close look at India u-17 team: The Defence

Bengaluru, October 6: India, who have been merely a minnow in World Football so far, stand on the cusp of history as the hosts are set to make their debut in a FIFA event against a formidable USA in a group match of the U-17 World Cup, which begins here on Friday (October 6).
India qualified automatically for the event as hosts. They have prepared well with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sending the players for training tours in Europe and a tournament in Mexico but the home side are the clear underdogs.
Ahead of the tournament, let us take time to know the team’s defenders-
Boris Singh
The youngster Manipur was an athlete since his school days and it shows on the pitch and in the training session as well.
Boris is India's fastest player with a ball at his feet without any shadow of doubt. The right-back is suspended for the opening match but when he joins the team, India will definitely have a spring in their step.
Anwar Ali
Born in a small town named Adampur in Punjab, Anwar was one of the final names in the squad but he is likely to be in the starting XI in most games.
Anwar started as a left-back with the Indian team but was dropped even before Nicolai Adam could have a look at him. His lack of consistency was held against him, and so was his height.
Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh belongs from West Bengal and is the first-choice central defender of India. It is a bit surprising to believe how talented a defender he is despite his short frame.
Belong from a very humble background, Jitu had to choose between cricket and football and he opted for Football and since then, he never had to look back.
Sanjeev Stalin
The modern-day Indian fullback announced himself to the world with a curled a free-kick straight into the top corner against UAE in the AFC U-16 championship last year. He is not only one of the best defenders of India but also the primary set-piece taker of the side.
The Bengaluru boy is one of the most mature players of the team even though he looks the youngest and will be one of the key players for India in the World Cup.
Hendry Antonay
Another youngster from Bengaluru, Antonay is a lucky player to be picked for the national team. He was first handpicked from among hundreds of players who turned up for trials in Mumbai but after more than a year with the team, coach Nicolai Adam thought the right-back was surplus to requirements and was asked to pack his bags.
However, he made a serious development since then and made the new coach a fan of himself and was selected for the tournament.
Namit Deshpande
Namit Deshpande is lined up to becoming the first NRI to represent India in the World Cup. The Deshpandes - Sandeep and Radhika, architects both - moved from Dadar to New Jersey in 2006, taking six-year-old Namit along.
Now a strapping young defender of 17, the central defender first trialled with the team in Brazil and later impressed de Matos when he took over.