A look at how Callum Wilson has improved Newcastle United

Bengaluru, February 1: An area where Newcastle United have lacked quality and consistency for a long time until this summer was in the striking department but the Magpies have seemingly found a solution to their striking woes with the signing of Callum Wilson in the summer.
With Bournemouth getting relegated at the end of the last season, departure of the 28-year-old from Dean Court looked like a matter of time and it was Newcastle United who made the smart decision of landing the former Coventry City man.
Newcastle United had a more than decent last season under Steve Bruce looking solid defensively and threatening on the counter. However, their lack of proficiency up front let them down otherwise the Magpies could have easily finished higher than 13th.
Steve Bruce's side currently sit 15th in the table this time around but they look much dangerous in comparison to the last season thanks to the sheer presence of Callum Wilson up front. The former Bournemouth man has already reached 10-goal mark in the Premier League in 19 appearances, something Ayoze Pérez and Salomon Rondon did in the 2018-19 season.
Let us take a look at how the Newcastle United strikers fared last season to realize how much of an impact Wilson has had at the St. James Park. The Toons' club record signing Joelington could only find the back of the net on just four occasions last time out while Andy Carroll could not even open his account.
Dwight Gayle scored just three goals while Yoshinori Mutō made it into the scoresheet just once. The Magpies were so poor on the attack that midfielder Jonjo Shelvey topped the scoring charts with six goals to his name.
With such an attack, finishing 13th was quite an achievement for Steve Bruce's side and the credit goes to the manager and the Toons' strong defensive showings. This season, things look dramatically improved for the Magpies in terms of going forward thanks to the contributions of Wilson.
The England international has not only scored 10 goals in 19 games this time around but has also contributed with four assists. Newcastle have scored a total of 21 goals in 21 games this season and Wilson has himself contributed in 14 of those.
When we talk about the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment, the name of Callum Wilson often does not come to mind but the kind of impact he has made at an average side like Newcastle is truly remarkable. If Newcastle can surround the 28-year-old with better players, they can achieve a much better position in the table.