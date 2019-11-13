A look at how ex Premier League players have fared in Serie A after their Summer move

Bengaluru, Nov. 13: The Summer transfer window saw plenty of Premier League players heading towards Italy either on loan deals or as permanent transfers. A total of 13 players have arrived from the Premier League, topped by Manchester United players.
United let four players go in the Summer, Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling on loan and Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Darmian on permanent deals. The high-profile exits also included Arsenal's two departures, Aaron Ramsey's move, on a free transfer, to Juventus and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's loan move to AS Roma.
They all went to Serie A with different circumstances and so far they have found mixed fortunes in their new clubs.
Below we take a look at the top five names and their performances so far:
Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal to Roma (Loan)
Mkhitaryan was shipped to AS Roma after he failed to cement his place under Unai Emery. The Armenian has had a decent start to the campaign, with one goal and one assist to his name after four games before he hampered his progress. He is still sidelined.
Alexis Sanchez - Manchester United to Inter (Loan)
Sanchez's hopes of reviving his career at Italy has gone downhill. The Chilena on loan at Inter was brought on by Conte to supplement Lukaku. After an initial struggle, he was looking to regain his form. But all the hopes were dashed when he suffered an injury on the international break which has now ruled him out for around six months.
Chris Smalling - Manchester United to Roma (Loan)
Arguably the best deal of the Summer. The England international came to Italy with lots of concerns because of his mixed performance at United but here in Italy he certainly has found a new lease of life. The English defender is certainly the new emblem of Roma's defence. The former Fulham man has been the best defender of Serie A together with Milan Skriniar and Kalidou Koulibaly for successful defensive interventions. In the Italian league, so far, he is yet to be beaten by any striker.
Aaron Ramsey- Arsenal to Juventus (Free transfer)
The Wales midfielder's time at Turin has been hampered by frequent injuries but he has shown his talent whenever he's played. He has made eight appearances scoring twice so far but none of them has lasted entire 90 minutes.
Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United to Inter (€65m)
Much criticised at United, the Belgian certainly has found his scoring boots again in Italy and currently the second-highest goal scorer in the league with nine goals in 11 games. His partnership with Lautaro has been immense so far and it has been the main driving point, Inter mounting a title challenge to Juventus.
Matteo Darmian - Manchester United to Parma (€1.5m)
Darmian arrived in Manchester in 2015 with high expectations of holding down a regular full-back spot at Old Trafford, but his performances were often far from convincing. After four years in England, he again returned to Italy but this time with struggling Parma. He has had a mixed time so far but certainly is proving to be a hard-worker again.