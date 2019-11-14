A look at Premier League's top five signings

Bengaluru, Nov. 14: An ever-increasing pool of marketing and TV money in the Premier League signifies that football teams are richer than ever, with generous amounts of money being spent on transfers.
Every year, Premier League players get more and more expensive with the highest transfer record getting broken every few seasons. Premier League clubs have spent over £1.41billion, although the net spent was only £575million, the lowest since 2015.
Most of the top sides have spent a fortune this Summer as well and the only exception was Liverpool who did not splurge into the market much. Their highest spent was on £1.3m deal for young defender Sepp van den Berg alongside fellow teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham and the free transfer of goalkeeper Adrian. Thus we will keep the Reds signing out of this list.
Below we rate the five costliest signing from the top five sides who paved their way in a new side and challenge this Summer.
Manchester United – Harry Maguire (£80m) - Hit
The most expensive signing among the top seven sides. United broke their bank to land the Leicester defender in the Summer. The English man although has not performed up to the standards but his involvement has improved the United defence significantly.
His commanding presence in the box and leadership skill has already been noted. His arrival although has not much changed the clubs fortune but as per his managers point of view, Maguire has surely made a huge impact on the field and in the dressing room. Surely, he is destined to be an important member of the side for seasons to come.
Arsenal – Nicolas Pepe (£72m) - Flop
Arsenal's priority was to land a winger in the Summer and henceforth they broke their transfer record to land Pepe from Lille, despite interest from sides like PSG, Napoli and a host of other top European clubs.
Only Kylian Mbappe scored more Ligue 1 goals that Pepe last term but so far he has failed to replicate the same in the league. At 24, he has lots of room to grow, but he may need some time to adjust in the league right now. He has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in Europa League where he scored a brace against Vitoria Guimaraes but he has to prove it in the Premier League to justify his immense price tag.
Manchester City – Rodri (£62.8m) - Hit
The Spanish midfielder from the very first day after arriving from Atletico has been directly slotted into Pep's XI. The 23-year-old has been signed as the long-term replacement for Fernandinho in the defensive midfield role, and the early signs are that the midfielder will turn out to be a huge hit at the Etihad. He has been perfect so far for the sides and has not put up a wrong foot yet.
Tottenham Hotspurs– Tanguy Ndombele (£55m) Hit
After one year of inactivity in the transfer market, Spurs broke their bank and Ndombele was their first signing. So far he has shown every possible ability to be a premier league hit. Although Spurs are struggling to replicate their last season's form however the French midfielder's performance has not dipped in yet. He has scored twice in 10 Premier League appearances so far and slowly becoming an integral part of the first-team squad.
Chelsea – Mateo Kovacic (£40m) Hit
Despite the transfer ban, Chelsea were able to sign the Croatian midfielder because of a pre-agreement and it slowly is developing as one of the best business for them in recent times. Under former manager Sarri, the former Madrid midfielder looked hollow and without any extra ex-factor. But in a double pivot with Jorginho at the heart of midfield, Kovacic is slowly turning out to be the main driving force in moving the ball forward as well as covering the midfield to keep in the balance of the possession. The £40m fee now is looking like a bit of bargain as per his current form.