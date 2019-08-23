Why a move to Liverpool would be ideal for this Bundesliga sensation

Kolkata, August 23: When we talk about the best young players in the world right now, a name that simply cannot be missed is 20-year-old German midfielder Kai Havertz.
The young German comes from the reputed Bayer Leverkusen academy that has produced some of the greatest talents in Germany in recent years.
The young winger is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe and all of top six English clubs are also there in the list of his suitors.
Still only 20, Havertz does have time on his hand to choose his next move carefully. He is playing on a regular basis at the BayArena which is all a young player needs and also he is the main man of Peter Bocz's side which speaks volumes about his quality.
The next summer could be a big one for him with European giants circling him and he will also reach a age where he can make his next move for taking his career to the next step.
Among the English teams that are chasing him, his ideal destination should be none other than Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp, one of the most loved and respected managers in Germany, would be a big reason for Havertz to make his move to Anfield instead of the other big boys in England.
The 20-year-old suits the system of Klopp perfectly and with his versatility, he can add a whole new dimension to the Reds' attack that is arguably the best in Europe with the likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino up front.
Havertz is a technically-gifted, two-footed midfielder who can play on either flank as well as a nunber ten. He has also played in a deeper midfield role and has all the attributes to become a fantastic central midfielder. With a frame of 6 ft 2 in, Havertz belongs to a rare breed of footballers who have both physique and an amazing technique.
The youngster, already a German senior team footballer, has often been compared to former Leverkusen players such as Michael Ballack, Toni Kroos and Arturo Vidal and it is evident why he is so highly rated.
With the quality he has on offering, Havertz can truly excel himself if he gets the right manager and Jurgen Klopp would be the best choice for him. Klopp has done it with the likes of Reus, Lewandowski, Gotze, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Van Dijk and many more and Havertz could very well be the next big thing made by Klopp.
Liverpool had an unusually quite summer this time even though there are some areas in the team that needs reinforcements. Liverpool are yet to sign a Philippe Coutinho replacement, an attacking midfielder who can change the game on his own and Havertz could very well be that player.