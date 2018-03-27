Abdoulaye Doucoure hails Liverpool as dream club amid interest from Arsenal, Manchester United

Bengaluru, March 27: Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has admitted that playing for Liverpool would be a dream as speculation continues that he will leave Watford this summer. The 25-year-old midfielder has been sensational for Watford this season, netting seven goals and providing two assists in the Premier League. The Frenchman's superb performance as a box-to-box midfielder has seen him linked with a move away from the Hornets at the end of the season.
The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspurs and Arsenal are already interested in the £40million-prized Doucoure but it now has appeared that he wants a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window.
The player recently played against the Reds in Watford's 0-5 loss at Anfield and says he was impressed by Jurgen Klopp's team.
🗣 Abdoulaye Doucoure | French midfielder & Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure talked on french TV/ @CanalFootClub about his admiration of the mersey side.— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 25, 2018
Would you like Doucoure at #LFC? pic.twitter.com/ojeTKcklH7
“Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction,” he told Canal Plus. “I was impatient to play at Anfield, I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me it would be a dream to play for a club like this. I am grateful to Watford, I have the confidence of this club, it is the one who revealed me to [the Premier League}. If there is an offer, we will discuss to find the best solution. Everyone wants to play in the Champions League, the big competitions.”
The central midfielder also earlier in the season expressed his desire to play in the Champions League for a big side and suggested many big names already have enquired about him. He also named Arsenal as a desirable destination when he asked to choose between two London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
Abdoulaye Doucoure is the kind of project Jurgen Klopp would relish taking up. Clearly very talented, PL proven, underrated and can surely take his game up to the next level. To top it all off, he’s only 25 and wouldn’t cost an astronomical sum— Firminion (@SG8_TheKop) March 26, 2018
All in for this. Make it happen!
"It’s true that these clubs are interested," he told Telefoot. 'But I’m at Watford for the moment and I want to finish my season well.
"Arsenal or Tottenham?’ Doucoure was asked during a rapid-fire Q&A. He replied: 'Arsenal because of Arsene Wenger."
The best duo in world football. 🔥 😍 #watfordfc #PremierLeague @chalobah @abdoudoucoure16 pic.twitter.com/UOs60N162t— Joe Elson (@Jelsann) March 21, 2018
Doucoure joined the Hornets in 2016 from Rennes and is under contract with Watford until 2020. The 25-year-old is a former France under-21 player but has never been capped by the senior side as of yet.
