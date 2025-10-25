Golf: Bhullar Remains In Chasing Pack As Sarit Suwannarut Extends Lead To Four Shots In International Series Philippines

Football AC Milan Draws 2-2 With Pisa As Zachary Athekame Scores Late Equaliser In Serie A Match In a thrilling match, AC Milan salvaged a 2-2 draw against Pisa thanks to Zachary Athekame's equaliser in stoppage time. Rafael Leao opened the scoring, but Pisa fought back with two goals before Athekame's late strike kept Milan's unbeaten streak alive. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

AC Milan managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Pisa at the San Siro, thanks to Zachary Athekame's late equaliser in the 93rd minute. Initially, Rafael Leao gave Milan an early lead with a goal in the seventh minute. However, Juan Cuadrado levelled the score for Pisa after converting a penalty on the hour mark.

The match took another turn when M'Bala Nzola scored for Pisa in the 86th minute, seemingly sealing an upset victory. Yet, Athekame's last-gasp goal ensured Milan remained unbeaten in their last eight games. Despite this, Adrian Semper's double save denied Milan further goals, keeping them from securing a win.

Rafael Leao continued his impressive form by scoring again, marking his second consecutive home Serie A appearance with a goal. This achievement is notable as he had not scored in 16 previous home league games since May 2024. His performance remains crucial for Milan's attacking prowess.

Juan Cuadrado made a significant impact after coming on as a substitute at half-time. He won and converted a penalty after Koni De Winter handled his shot inside the box. This goal brought Pisa back into contention and showcased Cuadrado's experience and composure under pressure.

Milan's manager, Massimiliano Allegri, had warned his team about underestimating newly-promoted sides after their earlier loss to Cremonese. Despite creating numerous chances with an expected goals (xG) of 1.74 from 20 attempts, they struggled to convert these opportunities into goals.

Defensive Vulnerabilities and Tactical Adjustments

Milan's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed when Ebenezer Akinsanmiro found Nzola with a long ball, leading to Pisa's second goal. This highlighted Milan's need for better defensive organisation to prevent such lapses in concentration during crucial moments.

Youssouf Fofana provided an exquisite backheel pass that set up Leao for another chance, which unfortunately hit the crossbar. These moments of brilliance underline Milan's potential but also their need for more clinical finishing in front of goal.

The game concluded with Alexis Saelemakers missing a final opportunity to secure victory for Milan as he dribbled through but shot wide at the last moment. Despite this missed chance, Milan maintained their unbeaten streak while highlighting areas needing improvement.