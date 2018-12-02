AC Milan approach Barcelona for Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Denis Suarez

Milan, Dec 2: AC Milan have made contact with Barcelona over a loan deal for out-of-favour midfielder Denis Suarez, according to reports in Italy.
The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour at Camp Nou during this season and has played only twice this season - a 1-0 Copa del Rey victory over minnows Deportivo Leonesa and Champions League game against PSV in which manager Ernesto Valverde tweaked most of his first team.
Earlier in the Summer, Suarez was linked with a move to Spurs, however, with the player's decision to stay at the club to fight for his place along with a dispute over transfer fee and negotiations between two clubs, the deal somehow flunked from happening.
The Spanish midfielder now appears unlikely to break through under Ernesto Valverde and the Catalan board ready to offload him to reduce their wage bill and the former Villareal player is said to be considering a January exit.
Earlier it has been reported that Chelsea and Arsenal both were ready to push for the player, however, now according to latest reports, Serie A side, AC Milan also have enquired about the midfielder and made a loan bid for the midfielder.
📰 | AC Milan are looking at Denis Suarez— BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) December 1, 2018
🔶 Injuries to Biglia and Bonaventura make Leonardo, the Sporting Director for Milan, look for reinforcements in midfield
🔷 They want to sign a midfielder in January and one of the names that has come up is Denis Suarez pic.twitter.com/YK4gZlqWnm
Milan currently are having huge injury issues at the moment as they have already lost Bonaventura for the whole season while Lucas Biglia has been declared on the sidelines for a couple of months.
At this moment, manager Gattusso have reportedly ordered the club to look for a shortcut deal to stable the squad and Milan have subsequently exploring the possibility of a loan deal with the option to buy, though it is unknown whether Barca would accept a deal structured that way.
Suarez only has a contract with the Spanish club till 2020 and reportedly has been prized around €20-25 million by the side. Barcelona reportedly wants to offload him permanently this January, however, will wait for the player's choice too.
The creative midfielder could be a like to like replacement for Bonaventura adding his creativity and technical quality could be exactly what Gattuso is looking to have his side to implement a possession-based style of play.
Suarez was bought by Barcelona as an academy player from Manchester City in 2013 but after failing to cement a role in the squad he eventually left the club playing strides in Sevilla and Villareal.
However, after a string of impressive performances, Barcelona re-signed him from Villarreal in 2016 but unfortunately in the last two and half years, the box to box midfielder only managed to make 68 odd appearances in all competitions.