AC Milan interested in Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren

Bengaluru, June 13: With a summer overhaul planned under potential new boss Marco Giampaolo, Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly turned their attention to Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.
Sampdoria boss Giampaolo is being slated as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso in the Milan dugout and is expected to rebuild the squad that finished fifth in the league last season, prolonging their absence from the Champions League to six years.
The forgotten European giants have also been linked with a move for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen who is on Arsenal's radar and another central defender in their sights is Lovren.
The Croatian centre back has been a divisive figure ever since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and it's fair to say that his time at Anfield has been hot and cold.
Although he was instrumental in last season's run to the Champions League final as well as guiding Croatia to World Cup final, injuries and emergence of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip has led the 29-year-old to lose his first-team slot, making just 18 appearances last term.
And moreover, with the Reds understood to be keen on landing a new defender to partner Virgil van Dijk next season, it could further hinder his chances and that has put a big question mark over his Anfield future.
Now according to reports, Milan have been alerted to the availability of the centre-back and are weighing up a move for the player in the summer.
Milan are interested in Dejan Lovren the Liverpool player
Lovren still has a couple of years left on his current contract which also a one-year option that can be activated in 2021 and is reportedly valued around £25million.
The reports add, Liverpool will not stop Lovren from leaving the side, but will be keen to bring in a reliable replacement before they let him go.
The Reds have already released Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno after the end of their contracts while there is speculation over the future of keeper Simon Mignolet as well.
As far as incomings, they have been linked with a move for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, while Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is also believed to be lined up as an option if Mignolet departs.