AC Milan sporting director hints club may sign Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini

Milan, May 21: AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has hinted that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini could come to the San Siro in the coming season with the Red Devils now facing the prospect of losing the Belgium player to a free transfer.
The Belgian accepted a further extension of his contract in last year's January when Manchester United activated the one-year option in the midfielder's contract. Now Fellaini's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
Roma offer | Mourinho desperate to keep Fellaini
Mourinho has reportedly pushed hard to try and convince the midfielder to put pen to paper on new terms to extend his stay, but he has struggled so far. The 30-year-old has reportedly rejected three proposals from the Red Devils.
That’s a confirmation from my side. AC Milan have contacted Marouane Fellaini about a summer move. They are willing to offer him a long term deal. Man United still in the race, though. #mufc #acmilan pic.twitter.com/cqetUVLbvU— Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) May 20, 2018
United have reportedly placed an offer of a one-year deal with an option to extend it by another year with the same salary he is drawing. But Fellaini is said to be not happy with the terms and is supposed to be demanding at least a two-year contract, which the Red Devils have not matched yet.
As per reports, Italian side AC Milan are understood to be happy to match Fellaini's demands and the Italian side's sporting director now has also hinted that they are in the market for the midfielder.
AC Milan have offered Marouane Fellaini a three-year contract. The Belgian is likely to leave United this summer. #mufc— United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 20, 2018
“Fellaini? He could be an important player. In fact, he is an important player,” said Mirabelli.
“We know that he is not renewing his contract with Manchester United, but it is difficult to say if we have closed it. He has important parameters. We will do something in that role, but with maximum discretion. We will close a deal first before we announce a player."
However, apart from Milan, some of the cash-rich Chinese Premier League sides, and Turkish side Besiktas also are said to be monitoring the situation.
The rumours regarding Fellaini's United exit were ignited last week when the player moved out of his Cheshire house and was later excluded from United's FA Cup final squad.
Marouane Fellaini has moved out of his Chesire home in the biggest hint yet that he will leave Man Utd. (Source: Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/Yh7nBK4bkd— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 20, 2018
Fellaini has spent five seasons at United since his arrival from Everton in September 2013. He has made 156 appearances for the Red Devils and has won one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and the Europa League title with United.
However, due to frequent injuries, the Belgium midfielder has only managed 23 games for United this season, scoring five goals and assisting once.
