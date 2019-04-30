Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lazio sanction for racist chanting suspended

By Opta
Franck Kessie

Rome, April 30: Lazio have avoided immediate punishment for their fans' alleged racist abuse of AC Milan players in last week's Coppa Italia clash.

Milan claimed that monkey chants were directed at midfielders Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko in their 1-0 semi-final second-leg home defeat on April 24.

Serie A announced its findings on Monday (April 29) and suggested that 90 per cent of the travelling Lazio fans were involved in the chanting.

However, the club will not instantly be sanctioned, with the threat of a one-match closure of the Curva Nord section of their Stadio Olimpico stadium suspended for a year.

Lazio will only face this punishment if there is a repeat offence in the next 12 months.

The Rome outfit had moved to distance themselves from any such incidents but also criticised sections of the media for "simplistic" reporting in which they "consider the entire Lazio supporter base jointly responsible for acts carried out by a few".

Kessie and Bakayoko apologised after infuriating Lazio for holding up Francesco Acerbi's shirt to celebrate their 1-0 Serie A victory on April 13.

That incident came after Bakayoko, on loan from Chelsea, appeared to take exception to Acerbi's claims in a pre-match interview that there was "no comparison" between the quality of the teams.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue