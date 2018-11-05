AC Milan plot short-term deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Bengaluru, November 5: Serie A giants AC Milan are serious about their attempts to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January, according to reports in Italy.
The Italian giants have been linked with a shock move for the 37-year-old when the mid-season transfer window opens.
Sky Italia claim that the interest is genuine and the Serie A club are trying to get a deal sorted in the next few weeks.
The club's sporting director Leonardo is aware that the Rossoneri need to bring in new players, but knows he can't over spend as he is operating under a tight budget because of Financial Fair Play restrictions.
However, Ibrahimovic's wages of £1.2million-a-year at current club LA Galaxy would be well within the reach of Milan without needing to wreck their salary structure.
And it has been reported that the club have already contacted the former Manchester United star about the prospect of a short-term deal until the end of the season.
Ibrahimovic has made it no secret of how much he likes Milan, having played for AC Milan and rivals Inter during his stellar career. And now he is understood to be discussing the chance of returning to Italy with agent Mino Raiola and his family.
Milan boss Genarro Gatusso has adopted the tactics of using two strikers, but his squad is short of options in that role. So the chance to bring in someone of Ibrahimovic's stature is something that would definitely tempt Gattuso.
Milan are aware their squad is not deep enough as they challenge both for a top four finish in Serie A and in the Europa League this season. And bringing Ibrahimovic in would provide a much needed alternative and the pace of the game in Italy will not be a concern for the veteran forward.
Ibrahimovic has been a big hit in America since his move to Galaxy, having struggled to make an impact in his second spell at Manchester United when he had just returned from a serious knee injury.