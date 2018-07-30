AC Milan set to bid for Chelsea flop Bakayoko

Bengaluru, July 30: Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
The French midfielder suffered a poor debut campaign at Stamford Bridge following his move from Monaco 12 months ago.
Despite the Blues having beaten off the competition of a number of European heavyweights to secure his signature, and the French international having arrived in London with huge expectations, Bakayoko’s debut campaign in England proved, overall, a major disappointment.
Italian sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Serie A giants are ready to end his Premier League misery.
Milan, who successfully won an appeal to stay in the Europa League this month, are desperately trying to overhaul their squad this summer.
Boss Gennaro Gattuso wants to add to every department, but midfield is believed to be one of his top priorities. The Frenchman is an all-action midfielder and is someone who would excel under a manager like Gattuso.
Though he managed a respectable 24 Premier League starts, the Rennes youth product ultimately flattered to deceive, often looking lost at the base of Chelsea’s midfield while showcasing both a rashness out of possession and clumsiness on the ball.
And the report states the French international is being considered along with Red Bull Salzburg's Diadie Samassekou as the men to control the middle of the pitch this season.
The Blues forked out £40m to bring Bakayoko to England, but the star has failed to hit top form in West London. He struggled to cement his place in the Blues starting XI under Antonio Conte. And, despite Maurizio Sarri's arrival, the FA Cup holders are believed to be ready to cut their losses on the ace.
And selling him to Milan could raise extra funds for the Italian to bring in new additions to bolster his Blues squad.