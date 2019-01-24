Football

Krzysztof Piatek completes AC Milan move after Higuain exit

By Opta
Krzysztof Piatek signed a four and a half year deal with Milan
Milan, January 24: AC Milan have completed the signing of striker Krzysztof Piatek from Serie A rivals Genoa after Gonzalo Higuain cut short his loan from Juventus to join Chelsea.

The Poland international has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal after a reported fee of €35million was agreed between the clubs.

Piatek's move comes after Gonzalo Higuain cut short his loan at San Siro to join Chelsea from Juventus until the end of the season.

Piatek, 23, moved to Genoa from Cracovia last June for a fee in the region of €4m and took little time to impress in Italy's top flight.

The forward has scored 13 goals in 19 league games this term and a further six in just two Coppa Italia matches.

Piatek will be charged with addressing the loss of Higuain, who struggled to make a positive impression during his loan spell at San Siro.

The Argentina attacker scored six Serie A goals in 15 league appearances for the Rossoneri, enduring a two-month drought without finding the net from October until December.

Higuain missed Milan's 2-0 win at Genoa on Monday after coach Gennaro Gattuso indicated the 31-year-old striker was not in the right frame of mind to play amid speculation over his future.

Piatek was also absent from that match due to a suspension, with the Poland international in line to make his debut against Higuain's former club Napoli on Saturday (January 26).

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
