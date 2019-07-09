AC Milan sign Rade Krunic from Empoli

Milan, July 9: Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic has joined AC Milan, the Rossoneri have confirmed.
Milan announced on Monday (July 8) that Krunic has signed a five-year contract with the club.
Krunic made 33 Serie A appearances last term, scoring five goals, to earn his move.
Milan are reported to have paid €8million for the 25-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international, with the deal including further clauses.
Krunic becomes Milan's second major signing of the transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season.
The Rossoneri snapped up full-back Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid for a reported €20million.
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, however, continues to be linked with a move away from San Siro.
The Italy international, 20, is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain after Gianluigi Buffon's departure.
But technical director Paolo Maldini dismissed suggestions Milan are considering selling Donnarumma.
"The idea we have right now is to keep Donnarumma for a very long time," he told reporters. "At this moment, that is our position."