Football AC Milan Considers Rasmus Hojlund And Dusan Vlahovic For Striker Reinforcements AC Milan is evaluating Rasmus Hojlund and Dusan Vlahovic as potential strikers to enhance their squad. With the transfer window closing soon, both players are on the club's shortlist. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

AC Milan is actively exploring options to strengthen their attack, with Rasmus Hojlund and Dusan Vlahovic on their radar. The club began their season with a 2-0 victory over Bari in the Coppa Italia, thanks to goals from Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic. However, Leao's subsequent injury has prompted Milan to seek additional attacking reinforcements.

Juventus striker Vlahovic has been a target for Milan throughout the summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United might be willing to let go of Hojlund after Benjamin Sesko joined them. Hojlund had previously impressed during his stint with Atalanta in Serie A. Igli Tare, Milan's sporting director, confirmed that both players are being considered as the transfer window nears its end.

Tare stated: "Hojlund is a good option for us. We're evaluating him these days, but the transfer market is unpredictable. We know we have to intervene in that position, and we also know they need to be players who can bring something extra to this group. [Vlahovic] is also an option. A striker has to arrive."

Hojlund's form has dipped since joining Manchester United in 2023, despite netting 10 Premier League goals in his first season. Last term, he managed only four top-flight goals and was omitted from United's squad against Arsenal, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Red Devils.

Vlahovic seems out of favour at Juventus after moving from Fiorentina for €70 million in January 2022. He has scored 43 Serie A goals and provided 11 assists since joining Juve. As Milan prepares for their Serie A opener against Cremonese on Saturday, they remain focused on securing a new striker.

Milan's pursuit of attacking talent underscores their ambition to compete at the highest level this season. With Leao's injury concerns and the need for more firepower upfront, acquiring either Hojlund or Vlahovic could significantly enhance their squad depth.