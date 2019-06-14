Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rabiot reveals Juventus talks, hints at Man United switch

By Opta
Adrien Rabiot

Paris, June 14: Adrien Rabiot has revealed he is in talks with Juventus over a possible move away from Paris Saint-Germain, with Manchester United also in the hunt for his signature.

The France midfielder has been frozen out at PSG since mid-December after failing to agree a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions, with his deal expiring this month.

A host of clubs are thought to be interested in securing his services but Juve – who are primed to hire Maurizio Sarri as their next head coach – appear to have stolen a march on their rivals.

"Yes, Juventus have been looking for me. We are talking," he said while on holiday in Italy in quotes reported by Corriere dello Sport.

"We are considering, we cannot say anything. I do not know. Juventus are a great club where every good player wants to go.

"Manchester United? It's the same. I have to decide, for now I'm on vacation."

Rabiot has become an increasingly isolated figure at the Parc des Princes and in March his mother told L'Equipe her son was a "prisoner" of PSG.

The 24-year-old has won five league titles with Les Parisiens and made six appearances for France, though he missed out on a place in their triumphant 2018 World Cup squad.

More ADRIEN RABIOT News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 19 - June 14 2019, 03:00 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs NZ: When rain left cricket cold
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue