Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2 Lebanon 0: Al Rawi gives Qatar winning start

By
Bassam Al Rawi
Bassam Al Rawi, right, celebrates after scoring Qatar's opening goal. Image: Twitter

Al Ain, January 9: FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar beat Lebanon 2-0 in their AFC Asian Cup opener thanks to a brilliant Bassam Al Rawi free-kick and a late Almoez Ali strike.

Lebanon had a goal ruled out in the first half, with Al Duhail's Al Rawi's superb strike then setting up victory for the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts, who sealed all three Group E points when Ali tucked in a rebound with 11 minutes left.

Miodrag Radulovic's Lebanon will hope for a more positive outcome when they face Saudi Arabia at the weekend, while North Korea are Spaniard Felix Sanchez-coached Qatar's next opponents.

Qatar were on top in the opening exchanges but Lebanon seemingly took the lead against the run of play in the 36th minute, only for the goal to be disallowed.

A Hassan Maatouk right-wing corner came through to Ali Hamam at the back post and he tucked away a neat first-time finish, but referee Ma Ning had spotted a foul in the box.

Haytham Faour's ambitious volley flew over the crossbar after the interval as both sides continued to struggle creatively, Hilal Alhelwe's flicked header failing to test Saad Al Sheeb.

And Qatar - who have now scored four of their last six AFC Asian Cup goals from free-kicks - nudged ahead in the 65th minute with the game's first moment of real quality.

A foul by Maatouk 20 yards out handed Al Rawi a chance to fire a free-kick at goal and his powerful effort beat the wall and had far too much pace for goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil.

And with Lebanon pushing for an equaliser, Qatar found a decisive late second goal when Ali, who also plies his trade with Qatar Stars League outfit Al Duhail, was on hand to turn home the rebound after Al Sheeb's save from Abdelaziz Hatim.

(With inputs from OPTA)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue