Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC Asian Cup 2019: We will make India proud, says Constantine

By
Stephen Constantine
Stephen Constantine is hopeful of a good show from India in the AFC Asian Cup.

Bengaluru/Abu Dhabi, January 1: As India returns to the AFC Asian Cup after an eight-year gap, national coach Stephen Constantine has promised to make the country proud with their performance in the UAE.

For the Blue Tigers, it will be their fourth AFC Asian Cup appearance after 1964, 1984 and 2011.

Coming into the tournament, Constantine's wards are in decent form and they recently held mighty Oman to a goalless draw in an international friendly, which was their final tune-up match ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 to be held from January 5 to 31.

But India's real challenge comes when the tournament kicks off on Saturday as they are drawn in a tough group featuring the hosts, familiar foes Bahrain and Thailand.

India begin their campaign against Thailand at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (January 6) and Constantine, who spoke high about Indian football recently is looking ahead with full of confidence.

"Any group we were drawn in was going to be tough but we are here by merit the players and staff have worked extremely hard and all deserve to be here. We will give a good account of ourselves and make India proud," Constantine was quoted as saying in an interview with AFC Media Channel.

The last time when India played in the AFC Asian Cup -- the 2011 edition in Qatar -- the team lost all its matches and crashed out in the group stage.

Constantine opined that much has changed in Indian football since that especially with the team embracing technology more.

"We're now using sports science which has been very instrumental in how we prepare and that we're able to keep our players in good shape on and off the field.

"The quality of the players was there in 2011 as it's now but I feel there's a more holistic approach now to then in that we are able to use the GPS systems to ensure that the loads we give players are manageable. We're also using video analysis and are able to look at what we do right and correct and improve ourselves on a daily basis," he added.

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu are a couple of survivors of the Indian team which played in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.

Constantine feels the present bunch is much better prepared than the one in 2011.

"I think there is a huge difference in terms of how we prepared back then. We started to prepare for this as soon as we had qualified mathematically from the group which we won.

"It's obviously a great honour and a privilege to be here among the elite of Asian football. It's after all the World Cup for Asia the biggest tournament we have in Asia."

(Source: AFC)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue