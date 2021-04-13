AFC Champions League 2021: FC Goa face Al Rayyan challenge

Bengaluru, April 13, 2021: FC Goa begin their first-ever Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League journey on Wednesday (April 14) against Qatar's Al Rayyan, with an entire nation watching intently.
The Gaurs are all set to become the first team from India to participate in the group stages of the continental competition, and are keen to make a positive impact in the tournament.
FC Goa have been drawn in Group E alongside Al Rayyan, Al Wahda (UAE) and Iran's Persepolis FC.
"For me, it is very important that everybody has a very clear mind that these games are great opportunities to make a mark for both the club and Indian football." - Coach @JuanFerrandoF
More here:
The match which kicks off at 10.30 pm IST will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
Ahead of this monumental clash, let's now take a look at how these two teams match up, and who could be the potential match winners:
The Gaurs come into this tournament on the back of an entertaining season in the Indian Super League (ISL), making the play-offs once again, but falling short at the second last hurdle - bowing out on penalties.
Regardless, the break from life in the bubble should hold the Men in Orange in good stead heading into the AFC Champions League, with rest and recuperation the name of the game for many players.
FC Goa's squad sees two key foreign players missing in ISL top Golden Boot winner Igor Angulo and talented midfielder Alberto Noguera due to the AFC allowing only four foreign players to be allowed for the tournament (with one being from a member nation of the AFC), but the rest of the side is chomping at the bit for an opportunity to shine on the big stage.
The Juan Ferrando-coached Gaurs will happily welcome the return of Brandon Fernandes to the team following a spell out with injury, while Jorge Ortiz could hold the key that unlocks opposition defences after a strong outing for the Spaniard in the past ISL campaign.
FC Goa's opponents in the first match of Group E are Qatari side Al Rayyan, who finished third in the Qatar Stars League in the 2020-21 season.
For those familiar with European football, Al Rayyan are coached by former Manchester United defender and former PSG manager Laurent Blanc, and are eight-time QSL champions.
Al Rayyan qualified for the AFC Champions League by finishing runners up in the 2019-20 QSL and are hopeful of a big performance in this season's tournament.
(Source: AFC/FC Goa media)