AFC Champions League 2021: FC Goa vs Al Wahda, Match Preview; When and where to watch, Live Streaming details

Bengaluru, April 28: FC Goa will be looking for the till-now elusive win when they take on Al Wahda in their final Group E game of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League on Thursday (April 29).
The match to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa begins at 10.30 pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 3.
The Gaurs sit third in Group E with three points from five games, and will be keen on ending their campaign with a victory.
🇮🇷 @PersepolisFC's perfect run is ended by 🇦🇪@ALWAHDA_INT who close up the gap at the 🔝— #ACL2021 (@TheAFCCL) April 28, 2021
🇮🇳 @FCGoaOfficial add a 3rd point to their #ACL2021 Group E tally 📈 pic.twitter.com/78dgwkc4hN
But standing in front of them is an in-form Al Wahda side, who will also be seeking nothing less than three points.
Al Wahda have grown in strength since losing their first match against Iran's Persepolis FC 0-1 and then being held 0-0 by Goa.
The Abu Dhabi-based side bounced back nicely with consecutive wins against Qatar's Al Rayyan and stunned Persepolis in the reverse fixture.
Goa have done well, holding Al Rayyan (twice) and Al Wahda against two defeats against Persepolis in their debut AFC Champions League campaign.
With Persepolis expected to win the group, Al Wahda are hoping to advance as one of the three best runners-up and defeating Goa will take Henk ten Cate's side to 13 points.
Al Wahda will, however, be without captain Ismail Matar and several other key players due to suspension but having seen his side record three consecutive wins, Ten Cate will surely get his team ready for yet another supreme effort.
"It's the last game for this group and even though the players are tired, I'm really looking forward to this match," said ten Cate.
Goa were denied a historic AFC Champions League victory when they conceded late in the game against Al Rayyan on Matchday Five but have won many admirers with their positive approach.
AFC Champions League 2021: Al Rayyan's late equaliser denies FC Goa historic win
Juan Ferrando's side have two points from five matches and ending the campaign with a win would be a perfect takeaway.
"Our plan is to be competitive and collect the three points. It may not be an easy task considering the recovery of our players but we must keep our concentration and perform," said Ferrando.
(Source: AFC/FC Goa Media)