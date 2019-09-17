Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Champions League: Xavi's Al-Sadd complete late comeback to book semi-final spot

By
Al Sadd defeated Al-Nassr on 4-3 aggregate in AFC Champions League
Al Sadd defeated Al-Nassr on 4-3 aggregate in AFC Champions League

Doha, September 17: Al Sadd claimed a 3-1 win at home to Al-Nassr in Monday's second leg to edge through 4-3 on aggregate and become the first team to book their place in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

Xavi's side squandered a one-goal lead to trail 2-1 from last month's reverse fixture but they were right back in the tie when Akram Afif headed in from the edge of the six-yard box with 26 minutes played in Doha.

Al-Nassr were again in front on aggregate seven minutes later as Abderrazak Hamdallah fired home a free-kick, but the hosts produced a stirring comeback in the second half.

Hassan Al Haydos guided a shot into the top corner to level things up once more and Baghdad Bounedjah completed the comeback from the penalty spot seven minutes from time after Afif was brought down inside the box by Abdullah Madu.

More AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: AVL 0 - 0 WHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue