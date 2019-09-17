AFC Champions League: Xavi's Al-Sadd complete late comeback to book semi-final spot

Doha, September 17: Al Sadd claimed a 3-1 win at home to Al-Nassr in Monday's second leg to edge through 4-3 on aggregate and become the first team to book their place in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.
Xavi's side squandered a one-goal lead to trail 2-1 from last month's reverse fixture but they were right back in the tie when Akram Afif headed in from the edge of the six-yard box with 26 minutes played in Doha.
Al-Nassr were again in front on aggregate seven minutes later as Abderrazak Hamdallah fired home a free-kick, but the hosts produced a stirring comeback in the second half.
Hassan Al Haydos guided a shot into the top corner to level things up once more and Baghdad Bounedjah completed the comeback from the penalty spot seven minutes from time after Afif was brought down inside the box by Abdullah Madu.
