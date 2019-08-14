AFC Champions League: Al Sadd enter quarterfinals

Bengaluru/Doha, August 14: Xavi Hernandez-coached Al Sadd SC stormed into the quarterfinals of the the 2019 AFC Champions League with a 3-1 win over Al Duhail SC, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory.
Only one of the two Qatari sides could make it back-to-back AFC Champions League quarter-finals, and Sadd had the relative advantage going into the fixture, having scored an away goal in the 1-1 draw at Al Duhail's ground last week.
For a place in the semifinals, Sadd, the 2011 AFC Champions League winners will take on Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.
Al Nassr will host the first leg on August 26 with the second leg three weeks later.