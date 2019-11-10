Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Al-Hilal 1-0 Urawa Red Diamonds: Carrillo puts Saudi side on course for revenge

By Stephen Creek
Andre Carrillo

Riyadh, November 10: Andre Carrillo scored the winning goal as Al-Hilal beat Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 in the AFC Champions League final first leg.

A goalkeeping error from Haruki Fukushima allowed former Watford winger Carrillo to steal in and score, putting Razvan Lucescu's side on course to avenge their defeat to the same opponents in the 2017 final.

The Saudi Pro League leaders went into the game on the back of an indifferent run of form, having won just one of their previous four in all competitions, and Lucescu will have been pleased with the way his players hogged possession but less so by their wasteful finishing.

Urawa are now winless in four games in all competitions and failed to make an impact on Saturday, but the narrow aggregate scoreline will give coach Tsuyoshi Otsuki hope of a second-leg turnaround in Saitama.

Al-Hilal attacker Sebastian Giovinco blazed the hosts' first clear chance over after 14 frenetic minutes at a packed King Saud University Stadium.

Bafetimbi Gomis headed high as the home side ramped up the first-half pressure, but the determined Reds held firm and the game was deadlocked at the interval.

Urawa sat back again in the second half as they aimed to absorb waves of Al-Hilal pressure, but Fukushima's failure to claim Mohammed Al-Burayk's pass after an hour gave Carrillo the chance to head a simple finish into an empty net.

Lucescu's men went in search of a scoreline their performance deserved but Salem Al Dawsari had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside as their incessant pressure failed to tell.

Giovinco was denied by a good Fukushima save and he fired another shot wide nine minutes from time, leaving Al-Hilal frustrated despite claiming victory at the final whistle.

More AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue