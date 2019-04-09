Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Champions League Review: Al Nassr hit form, Al Duhail held

By
Al Nassr, Zob Ahan and Esteghlal all won AFC Champions League action, while Al Duhail and Al Ain shared the points.
Al Nassr, Zob Ahan and Esteghlal all won AFC Champions League action, while Al Duhail and Al Ain shared the points.

Riyadh, April 9: Al Nassr found form in the AFC Champions League as a 4-1 hiding of Al Zawraa boosted their hopes of escaping a tight Group A.

The emphatic come-from-behind victory lifted the previously winless Saudi club to within a point of their second-placed opponents, who had gone ahead in the 12th minute through Ahmad Fadel.

Al Zawraa's loss allowed Zob Ahan to take command of the group – a 3-1 win at Al Wasl moving them three points clear in first place.

Esteghlal were the day's other winners, first-half goals from Ali Karimi and Pejman Montazeri enough for a 2-1 home victory over Group C leaders Al Hilal.

Bafetimbi Gomis responded for Zoran Mamic's men in the 71st minute but his goal was not enough to keep Iranian outfit Esteghlal from improving their tally to four points.

That number puts them level with Al Duhail, who squandered a two-goal lead in drawing 2-2 against Al Ain in Doha.

Jamal Maroof halved the home side's commanding early advantage prior to the break and it was a foul on him that gifted Caio the chance to equalise from the spot.

Amine Lecomte kept out the spot-kick, but the goalkeeper went from hero to villain as his handling error allowed Marcus Berg to earn Al Ain a second point from their three games.

(With OPTA inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CHE 2 - 0 WHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue