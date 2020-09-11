AFC Champions League to resume on September 14 amidst challenges

Bengaluru, September 11: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, which was suspended from mid March just like many of other sports events across the globe, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will resume in two regional hubs from Monday (September 14) with a single match deciding the title in early December.
The 32 teams from top leagues in Asia started the continental competition in February, before the tournament was suspended.
With the vast distances in Asia and many varied experiences in terms of infections and restrictions for the coronavirus, it was impossible for a while for games involving international travel to take place.
Now after a delay of six months, at least half of AFC Champions League will be back in action with the West Asian leg starting in Qatar on Monday and the East Asian leg from November 15.
The West Asian leg features with clubs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan. The group stage and the first of two play-off rounds will be finished by the end of September.
The winner of the West Asian zone is expected to be known when the top two teams play off at Al Sadd's Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on October 3.
That is six weeks before group play resumes in the East Asia zone, where the winner will not emerge before December 10.
That is primarily because the AFC had no choice, but to push back the eastern zone restart to November 15 because of tightening travel restrictions in the region.
When the round-robin preliminary stage is over, there is still scheduled to be three knockout rounds - each decided on a single game rather than the usual home-and-away format - to decide which team from the east reaches the final.
AFC had to make some tough calls during an online meeting of the executive committee, including the decision to cancel the remainder of the AFC Cup - the second-tier continental tournament featuring clubs from so-called developing leagues - because "the pandemic created complexities which constituted a force majeure event."
Doubts still persist over the the AFC Champions League can be completed as well. The AFC has revealed that United Arab Emirates team Al Wahda will be unable to travel to Qatar after several members of the club tested positive for COVID-19.
"These are tough times for everyone connected with football - and sport in general. I'm certain that we can overcome this latest challenge," said AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa.