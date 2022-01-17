AFCON 2021, Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon: Hosts held by stunning equaliser but win group anyway

Yaounde (Cameroon), January 17: Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon are through to the knockout phase as Group A winners despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde, who may well join them in the next round.
Cameroon had already been assured of a place in the knockouts after winning their first two games but they were unable to finish Group A with a spotless record.
It looked like they might when Vincent Aboubakar scored yet again to take his tournament tally to five in three games, the striker finding the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box in the 39th minute.
But the Blue Sharks levelled with what proved to be their only shot of the second half just after the break, and it was a stunner.
Garry Rodrigues met Kenny Rocha Santos' cut-back with a cheeky back-heeled finish past Andre Onana.
That goal keeps Cape Verde's hopes of progression alive – they finish the group behind Cameroon and Burkina Faso but stand a good chance of taking one of the knockout places awarded to the four best third-placed teams.
