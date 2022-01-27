AFCON 2021: Egypt shoots out Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea sends Mali packing

Bengaluru, January 27: Eric Bailly missed from the spot as Egypt progressed to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 by knocking out Ivory Coast on penalties at the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon.
The most frequently contested match in the tournament's history - this was the 11th time these sides have met - was decided when Mohamed Salah swept home to secure a 5-4 win in the shoot-out after 120 goalless minutes in Douala.
In a tight first 90 minutes of few chances, arguably the best fell to Amr El Soleya, who blasted over after being teed up in space by Salah.
Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy tipped over a Sebastien Haller header before keeping out a Wilfried Zaha effort, but he was replaced with two minutes of normal time left due to injury.
A bright start from Egypt to extra time saw El Soleya presented with another chance, the Al Ahly midfielder unable to keep his awkward header down from six yards out.
A speculative Ibrahim Sangare strike was well saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal, and Simon Deli got in front of the replacement goalkeeper from the resulting corner only to head over.
Salah's cut-back set up Trezeguet with practically the final kick of extra time, but the Aston Villa man shot straight at Badra Ali Sangare from six yards.
The opening four penalties of the shoot-out were scored before 'Gabaski' clawed Bailly's effort onto the crossbar, the Manchester United defender's run-up not fooling the keeper.
Zaha swept home to put the pressure on Salah, who found the bottom-right corner to set up a last-eight meeting with Morocco.
Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea also advanced to the last eight after Falaye Sacko's missed penalty consigned Mali to a shock 6-5 shoot-out defeat.
Spot-kicks were required to settle a poor round-of-16 showdown after a goalless 120 minutes at Limbe Stadium in Cameroon on Wednesday (January 26) night, and Sacko's tame strike was decisively kept out by Jesus Owono.
Pablo Ganet had passed up the chance to win it for the underdogs when Ibrahim Mounkoro denied him from 12 yards after Mali duo Massadio Haidara and Hamari Traore failed to convert, but Sacko's miss sealed a last-eight meeting with Senegal for Equatorial Guinea on Sunday (January 30).
Mali were awarded a penalty late in a drab first half when Josete Miranda was adjudged to bundled Moussa Doumbia over, but referee Bakary Gassama overturned his decision following a check on the pitchside monitor.
The Eagles had been the better side to that point and Mohamed Camara should have put them in front after the break, blazing high over the crossbar from 12 yards out after Yves Bissouma had set him up.
Neither side really looked like winning it in extra time, but it was Equatorial Guinea who were celebrating despite Emilio Nsue blazing the first spot-kick high over the bar and Ganet also fluffing his lines.
Mali claimed Owono had come off his line before Sacko struck the decisive penalty, but their protests were waved away.
After a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd edition of the AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9.
The tournament is being be played across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Final is scheduled to be held on February 6 at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium.
There is no live telecast or live streaming of AFCON 2021 in India. You can follow the results and reports on myKhel.com.
QUARTERFINAL LINE-UP
Gambia vs Cameroon
Burkina Faso vs Tunisia
Egypt vs Morocco
Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea
(With inputs from Agencies)