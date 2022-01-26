AFCON 2021: Morocco and Senegal enter quarterfinals

Bengaluru, January 26: Morocco booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 quarterfinals as Achraf Hakimi's stunning free-kick sealed a 2-1 win over Malawi at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon.
The Paris Saint-Germain full-back struck 20 minutes from time at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo after Youssef En-Nesyri cancelled out Gabadinho Mhango's magnificent early effort.
After scraping through Group B in third place, Malawi were making their first appearance in the AFCON knockout stages.
The Flames took a surprise lead in the seventh minute, Mhango catching Yassine Bounou off his line with a wonderful 40-yard lob.
Morocco had only lost one of their previous 11 games when facing an opponent in the competition for the first time.
Vahid Halilhodzic's side equalised in first-half stoppage time as En-Nesyri headed home from Selim Amallah's deep cross.
The contest looked possibly set for extra time until Hakimi emphatically beat Charles Thomu from 30 yards to send his nation through to the last eight, where they will face Ivory Coast or Egypt.
AFCON quarter-finals to be moved following Olembe Stadium tragedy, CAF calls for immediate investigation
Meanwhile, Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Motsepe confirmed the quarterfinal tie due to be hosted at Olembe Stadium on Sunday (January 30) which will take place between Morocco and the winner of Ivory Coast's clash with Egypt would be moved to Yaounde's Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.
This follows the tragic incident at Olembe Stadium that resulted in the deaths of eight people, for which a probe has already been started by the CAF.
Earlier, Sadio Mane said "all is well" after he was taken to hospital following a nasty clash of heads during Senegal's AFCON 2021 pre-quarterfinal victory over Cape Verde.
In the match held at Koukekong Stadium, Mane's brilliant strike broke the deadlock as Aliou Cisse's side overcame stubborn opponents 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.
However, Senegal forward Mane was substituted soon afterwards, appearing to still be feeling the effects of an earlier collision with Vozinha.
As he chased a bouncing ball on the edge of the penalty area, Mane collided with the Cape Verde goalkeeper, who was dismissed following the intervention of VAR.
A photograph - posted on the official Africa Cup of Nations Twitter account - revealed that Vozinha visited the Liverpool forward in hospital after the game.
Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mane told his 9.1million followers: "All is well. Thank you all for the messages."
He will now hope to be fit for the quarter-finals, where Senegal will play either Mali or Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.
Captain Kalidou Koulibaly said after the game, quoted by Senegalese sport website wiwsport.com: "Sadio Mane has to do some tests. We've had him on the telephone, and he says he's OK. He wasn't wanting to come off, but no risks should be taken. He's an important player for us."
Reports later said Mane had been released from hospital.
After a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd edition of the CAF-sanctioned AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9.
The tournament is being be played across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Final is scheduled to be held on February 6 at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium.
There is no live telecast or live streaming of AFCON 2021 in India. You can follow the results and reports on myKhel.com.
