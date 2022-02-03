AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane takes Senegal into final

Bengaluru, February 3: Senegal reached a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final as goals from Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Mane secured a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde (Cameroon) on Wednesday (February 2) night.
Aliou Cisse's side were denied a first AFCON title by Algeria back in 2019, but they will have another chance to get their hands on the trophy against either Cameroon or Egypt in Sunday's (February 6) decider after edging their semifinal.
Senegal thought they had been awarded a penalty deep into first-half stoppage, but the VAR came to Burkina Faso's rescue with referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa overturning his initial decision after replays showed Gueye's shot had hit Edmond Tapsoba's stomach and not his hand.
The Lions of Teranga deservedly broke the deadlock in the 70th minute, however, when Paris Saint-Germain defender Diallo spun on the six-yard box and fired a crisp strike past substitute goalkeeper Sofiane Ouedraogo.
And Senegal doubled their advantage six minutes later when Gueye slotted home from inside the penalty area after being teed up by Mane.
Ibrahim Toure pulled one back for Burkina Faso with an improvised finish with his knee in the 82nd minute, but Mane put the game to bed five minutes later with a sublime breakaway goal to settle things in favour of his team.
It may be recalled that after a year's delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 33rd edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)-sanctioned AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9.
The tournament is being be played across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Final is scheduled to be held on February 6 at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium.
