Morocco 1 Benin 1 (aet, 1-4 on penalties): Renard's men out in huge shock

By
Hakim Ziyech
Mama Seibou scored the decisive penalty as Benin edged out Morocco on penalties in an eventful Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Cairo

Cairo, July 6: Hakim Ziyech's missed spot-kick at the end of normal time proved costly as Morocco suffered a shock penalty-shootout defeat to Benin in Friday's action-packed opening Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie.

Much-fancied Morocco won all three of their group matches by a 1-0 scoreline and were overwhelming favourites to overcome a Benin side that progressed with three successive draws, and were knockout round debutants.

But Ziyech missed a penalty six minutes into added time after Youssef En-Nesyri had scored late on to cancel out Moise Adilehou's opener against the run of play.

And despite having Khaled Adenon sent off in extra time, Benin came out on top in the shoot-out, with Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri the players to miss.

Benin's first-ever AFCON quarter-final will be against either Senegal or Uganda.

More AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS News

Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019

