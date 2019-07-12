Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Madagascar 0 Tunisia 3: AFCON debutants outclassed in last eight

By Opta
Ferjani Sassi opened Tunisias scoring
Ferjani Sassi opened Tunisia's scoring

Cairo, July 12: Tunisia booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 3-0 win on Thursday (July 11), ending surprise package Madagascar's outstanding run.

Alain Giresse's side might have expected a serious test against tournament debutants Madagascar, who topped their group ahead of Nigeria and then upset Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the last 16.

But Tunisia were dominant in Cairo, squandering chance after chance before Ferjani Sassi's scruffy strike broke Madagascar's resolve.

There was no sign of a response and instead captain Youssef Msakni soon added to Tunisia's advantage, his goal setting up a comfortable conclusion in which Naim Sliti added a late third ahead of Sunday's semi-final against Senegal.

In an open and entertaining start to the game, Sassi almost broke the deadlock in superb fashion, twisting into space on the edge of the area and firing just over the top.

But further chances did not follow for either side until Wahbi Khazri saw a curling 32nd-minute free-kick touched onto the crossbar by Melvin Adrien.

Tunisia thought they had their breakthrough in the opening minute of the second half, but Khazri strayed offside before controlling Yassine Meriah's lofted pass and scuffing into the net.

They did not have to wait long, though, as Sassi again went for goal from 20 yards and this time benefited from a huge deflection off Thomas Fontaine to wrongfoot the goalkeeper.

Msakni then picked out the bottom-left corner to double Tunisia's lead after Adrien denied Khazri once more, with the victors cruising long before substitute Sliti finished off a 93rd-minute counter to complete the scoring.

More AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue