Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners: Full list of champions from 1957 to 2021

By

Bengaluru, February 6: The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the biggest football tournament in Africa that is held once in every two years or sometimes on a special or odd occasion yearly once.

AFCON was founded way back in 1957 and started off as a four-team tournament and has since evolved into a 24-team battle for the top prize in football in the African continent.

Throughout the history of the AFCON from 1957 to the recent edition in 2021, three trophies have been awarded to the winners of the competition.

The original and first trophy, made of silver, was the Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy, the second trophy was named "Trophy of African Unity" or "African Unity Cup" and the third trophy, a gold plated cup was revealed in 2001.

Ghana obtained the right to permanently hold the first and original trophy in 1978 as the first winner of three AFCON tournaments. The second trophy was awarded from 1980 to 2000, and was given to Cameroon after they won their third AFCON tournament in 2000.

Cameroon were the first nation to be awarded the gold-plated third trophy after they won the 2002 edition.

Later, Egypt won the gold-plated cup indefinitely after they became three-time champions in 2010. But, a replica was taken home by teams instead of the original trophy and that's been the norm since the 2010 edition of the tournament.

Egypt are the most successful side in the tournament with 7 titles to their name, while Cameroon and Ghana are the next best teams in the competition with 5 and 4 titles to their name respectively.

Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Algeria, the winners in 2019, have also won the title twice each.

Here, myKhel takes a look at the full list of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners from 1957:

EDITION YEAR CHAMPIONS
1 1957 Egypt
2 1959 United Arab Republic
3 1962 Ethiopia
4 1963 Ghana
5 1965 Ghana
6 1968 DR Congo
7 1970 Sudan
8 1972 PR Congo
9 1974 Zaire
10 1976 Morocco
11 1978 Ghana
12 1980 Nigeria
13 1982 Ghana
14 1984 Cameroon
15 1986 Egypt
16 1988 Cameroon
17 1990 Algeria
18 1992 Ivory Coast
19 1994 Nigeria
20 1996 South Africa
21 1998 Egypt
22 2000 Nigeria
23 2002 Cameroon
24 2004 Tunisia
25 2006 Egypt
26 2008 Egypt
27 2010 Egypt
28 2012 Equatorial Guinea
29 2013 Nigeria
30 2015 Ivory Coast
31 2017 Cameroon
32 2019 Algeria
33 2021 Senegal
Comments

MORE AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AFCON | Senegal clinch maiden title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 14:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 6, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments