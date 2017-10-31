AIFF's NOC in the way of U-17 goalkeeper Dheeraj and a contract with a foreign club

Bengaluru, October 31: Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, the Indian No 1 at the recently-concluded FIFA Under-17 World Cup, is yet to procure a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the All India Football Federation even as he juggles between offers from a couple of European academies and the federation-backed Indian Arrows project.
The Manipuri goalkeeper won the hearts of the Indian football fraternity as well as the scouts who had turned up to watch the U-17 World Cup held in the country. It was widely reported that Dheeraj, who is currently with the Under-19 team at the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifying Round in Saudi Arabia, has offers from the academies of Everton, Scottish club Motherwell FC and Perth Glory of Australia. A top Brazilian club is also said to be interested in grabbing the 17-year-old custodian. It was also reported that an Indian Super League franchise, rumoured to be the Kerala Blasters, is looking to have Dheeraj on board.
Signing for any of these teams, however, is not easy. The Manipuri lad has to obtain an NOC from the AIFF if he is to play anywhere else. His agent Anju Kichlu told a newspaper that the contract talks would be held only after the goalkeeper returns from the AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers. But this is where things get complicated.
Dheeraj's contract with the AIFF runs till the end of this year. The governing body for football in the country is also keen on retaining him for the Indian Arrows team, the side comprising the Indian Under-17 World Cuppers which will feature in the I-League. Even though the goalkeeper is yet to sign the AIFF's three-year offer to be part of the Indian Arrows, the federation will not easily let go of their star.
India U-17 goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh has three offers from foreign clubs; one each from Scotland, Australia and Brazil.— Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) October 26, 2017
If Dheeraj signs with an ISL franchise, he will be readily taken into the senior squad. But if he chooses to sign for any of the academies abroad, he has to be part of their academy side for two years and only then will he be offered a club contract.
Prior to the U-19 side's departure for a friendly against Qatar last week, coach Luis Norton de Matos was asked about the Dheeraj situation. "Dheeraj is a prodigious goalkeeper," the Portuguese coach reportedly said. "If he goes to any top club academy for the next two years, he will be more mature when he returns to India. He will be more sharp and skilled."
The AIFF, however, has something else in mind for Dheeraj. As things stand right now, an NOC hangs in between Dheeraj and a chance to play abroad.