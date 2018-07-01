AIFF slams IOA's myopic vision for not allowing Football Team to participate in Asian Games

New Delhi, July 1: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has slammed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the latter's questionable decision to not allow the Indian National Football team for the upcoming Asian Games 2018.
As per reports, the IOA on Saturday (June 30) omitted the men and women's football teams from the Asian Games contingent. The 2018 Asian Games will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang in between August 18 and September 2.
A senior IOA official has been reportedly quoted as saying that football teams were excluded because they 'did not stand a chance to compete for medals'.
In a strongly worded statement media release, the AIFF has criticised the IOA for its vague observation.
"Despite explaining to the Indian Olympic Association that Football as a global sport needs to be looked at differently, and after having explained the tremendous success that Indian Football has achieved in the last three years which include a jump in FIFA Rankings from 173 to 97 (at present), qualification to the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, the successful hosting of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and the various grassroots and youth developmental programmes undertaken by the AIFF, the IOA chose not to clear Indian Football Teams for the forthcoming Asian Games," said an AIFF release on Sunday (July 1).
In this regard Praful Patel, President, AIFF even made a call to Narinder Batra to explain the circumstances, and accordingly, letters were sent to Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA and Lalit Bhanot, Chairman, Preparation Committee, Asian Games.
"However, disregarding all facts, the IOA chose to stick to its original stance of sending teams ranked between 1-8 to take part, thus turning a blind eye to Indian Football in the Continental Games," stated the statement.
"It's clear the IOA lacks the vision and competence to understand that Football is a global sport played by 212 countries and that the top 5 teams in Asia play in the FIFA World Cup where the level of competition is far superior to the Asian Games," it added further.
In fact, the premier football competition in Asia is the AFC Asian Cup where India has qualified after 8 years.
"IOA's stance and myopic view comes in sharp contrast to the support of both the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India, both of whom who have been hugely supportive of Indian Football and recognised AIFF's efforts in the last 3 years.
"It is indeed a sad state of affairs for sport in India that the IOA is unable to distinguish the specific needs of each sport in the country. The IOA was never even bothered to even once discuss with the AIFF the strategy and plans for developing football in India," the AIFF statement concluded.
Indian Football has been making an upward curve in the last couple of years and denying them an opportunity to at least showcase their skills by insisting they do not stand a chance of winning would undermine all the good work the team has achieved so far. It also paints the IOA in bad taste for not showing interest in promoting a global sport like football.
