AIFF slaps six-month suspension on Gourav Mukhi

Bengaluru, November 25: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Sunday has imposed a six-month suspension on Jamshedpur FC player Gourav Mukhi with immediate effect.
The AIFF Disciplinary Committee found the player Gourav Mukhi guilty on the basis of the evidence presented by him, his admissions and the statements of Manager of U-16 AIFF academy in 2015.
In addition, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee also observed that the existing registration of Gourav Mukhi, both in the Central Registration System (CRS) as well as the Competition Management System (CMS) shall stand cancelled and revoked with immediate effect, with liberty upon the player/ his appropriate club, to submit original valid appropriate documents for fresh registration under CRS and CMS.
Mukhi was in the eye of a storm after being declared as the youngest scorer of the ongoing cash-rich tournament, after which the AIFF decided to open a probe against discrepancies in his age.
The ISL claimed that Mukhi, at 16, was the youngest ever to score in the tournament's history when he found the net against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium recently.
Bengaluru were leading 1-0 with 19 minutes left on the clock, when Mukhi, who came in a substitute for Jerry Mawihmingthangato produced a moment of brilliance to bring Jamshedpur back into the game. The debate over the forward's age began instantly, thanks to his moustache and well-built physique.