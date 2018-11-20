AIFF suspends Gourav Mukhi, calls him for personal hearing over age fraud case

New Delhi, November 20: The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has summoned Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC's Gourav Mukhi for a personal hearing on November 24.
Till then, Mukhi has been placed under "suspension' from participatiting in any AIFF events for the alleged age fraud issue.
"All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has summoned Jamshedpur FC player Gourav Mukhi for personal hearing at its head office on Saturday, 24th November 2018.
In the interest of fair play, the AIFF DC based on prima facie seriousness of the issue has put the player under 'suspension' from participation in any AIFF events until a final decision is reached," an AIFF statement said.
Mukhi was in the eye of a storm after being declared as the youngest scorer of the ongoing cash-rich tournament, after which the AIFF decided to open a probe against discrepancies in his age.
The ISL claimed that Mukhi, at 16, was the youngest ever to score in the tournament's history when he found the net against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium recently.
Bengaluru were leading 1-0 with 19 minutes left on the clock, when Mukhi, who came in a substitute for Jerry Mawihmingthangato produced a moment of brilliance to bring Jamshedpur back into the game.
The debate over the forward's age began instantly, thanks to his moustache and well-built physique.
Mukhi had previoulsy been held for age-fraud in 2015 during a national championship, after which the AIFF suspended the Jharkhand coach for one year and slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on the association.
Back then, Jharkhand thrashed Goa 8-3 to win the national title, where Mukhi had scored a hat-trick. But Jharkhand were stripped of the title after it was found that five of the seven players who were picked as the Under-17 World Cup team prospects were overage.
At that time, reports had mentioned Mukhi as one of the overage players, which meant he was at least 16 years old then. Three years later, he was introduced as a 16-year-old in the ISL.
(With Agency inputs)