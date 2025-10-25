AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Dempo Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

East Bengal vs Dempo, AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal will look to kick off their 2025 Super Cup campaign on a winning note when they face long-time rivals Dempo SC in their opening fixture on Saturday (October 25) in Goa.
The Red & Gold Brigade will be eager to shake off the disappointment of their recent IFA Shield final defeat and make a strong statement in the Super Cup. Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, the Kolkata giants have displayed flashes of promise this season but have yet to deliver consistent results. The Super Cup now offers them the perfect opportunity for redemption - and a chance to secure a continental berth that comes with winning the tournament.
Bruzon will expect his side to play with intensity and precision, maintaining attacking sharpness while staying compact in defence. A confident start will be crucial, as an early setback could dent their momentum and raise questions once again about their ability to perform in crunch moments.
Their opponents, Dempo SC, will be equally motivated to make an impact. The Goan club, with its storied history and proud tradition, finished sixth in the 2024-25 I-League season after returning to the top flight. They now aim to re-establish themselves among the country's best sides, and a win over East Bengal would be the ideal way to do that.
With
the
match
being
played
on
their
home
turf,
Dempo
will
look
to
capitalize
on
familiar
conditions
and
local
support.
The
Goan
outfit
is
known
for
its
disciplined
approach
and
counter-attacking
flair,
which
could
trouble
East
Bengal
if
the
visitors
are
not
careful.
For both teams, this clash is more than just a group-stage game - it's a battle for pride and momentum. East Bengal will chase redemption; Dempo, resurgence. Either way, sparks are expected to fly when two traditional giants collide in Goa.
The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Dempo will start from 4:30 PM IST on 25th October, 2025.
The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Dempo will take place at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.
No TV channels will broadcast the AIFF Super Cup match between East Bengal and Dempo in India.
The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Dempo can be availed on the YouTube channel of AIFF called 'Indian Football'.