AIFF Super Cup 2025 Points Table: Where Do EB and MB Stand Ahead of East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC in Group A?

As the AIFF Super Cup 2025 group stage nears its business end, both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are gearing up for crucial fixtures that could define their fate in Group A.
On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, East Bengal will face Chennaiyin FC at 4:30 PM, while Mohun Bagan take on Dempo SC later in the evening at 7:30 PM, both matches being played in Goa.
Currently, Mohun Bagan sit atop the Group A standings with three points, courtesy of their impressive victory over Chennaiyin FC in their opening fixture. East Bengal, meanwhile, occupy the second spot with one point following their frustrating 2-2 draw against Dempo. For both Kolkata giants, today's games carry immense importance as they look to keep their knockout hopes alive.
AIFF Super Cup 2025 - Group A Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Qualification
|1
|Mohun Bagan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|East Bengal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Dempo (H)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Chennaiyin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
East Bengal, on the other hand, head into their clash with Chennaiyin FC knowing that only a win will keep them in contention. Their performance against Dempo showed glimpses of attacking flair, but defensive lapses cost them valuable points. Head coach Oscar Bruzon will be looking for sharper execution in the final third and greater discipline at the back.
A victory against Chennaiyin would not only strengthen East Bengal's chances of qualifying but also serve as a confidence booster ahead of the much-anticipated Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan. With Group A finely poised, both Kolkata clubs know that every point from here on could prove decisive in their quest for Super Cup glory.