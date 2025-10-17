Mohammed Shami would have been in Australia Squad if he was fit: BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar fuels contrasting Speculation

Football AIFF Super Cup: Dempo replace Real Kashmir in Group A, Tournament set to begin on October 25 By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 21:31 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The AIFF Super Cup, scheduled to begin on October 25 in Goa, is the sixth edition of the national knockout football competition organized by the All India Football Federation.

It features 16 teams- 13 from the Indian Super League and 3 top I-League clubs, divided into four groups competing in a round-robin format, with group winners advancing to the semi-finals. The tournament is highly anticipated as a key domestic event with the defending champions FC Goa having won the previous edition and qualified for the AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage.

A significant update is that Real Kashmir FC has withdrawn from the Super Cup due to financial and logistical concerns related to their foreign players' visas not being granted and uncertainty about the I-League start date. This decision came as the club felt it was not cost-effective to bring players to Goa for just a few matches amidst ongoing I-League scheduling ambiguities.

Real Kashmir were originally grouped with Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, and Chennaiyin FC, dubbed a "Group of Death" in the competition. Their withdrawal has left a vacancy in Group A, which has now been filled by Dempo SC, who will replace Real Kashmir and participate in the tournament.​

The Super Cup is set to be a competitive tournament with top Indian clubs and others battling for the title across multiple venues in Goa. The tournament format includes no extra time in the earlier knockout rounds, with draws decided by penalties, while the final includes extra time if necessary.